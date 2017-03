Don't forget to change your clocks tonight at 2am! It's Daylight Savings Time!! ... See MoreSee Less

Watch the award winning, "Ali" starring Will Smith , Jamie Foxx and Jon Voight this Saturday on KDOC-TV's Weekend Theater! ... See MoreSee Less

Enter to win 2 tickets to the world premiere of Whipped Cream at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts ! Go to www.kdoc.tv and click on contests to enter! ... See MoreSee Less

Time is running out for your chance to win tickets for The Science Behind Pixar Exhibition at the California Science Center! Go to www.kdoc.tv and click on #contests to enter! ... See MoreSee Less

Photo