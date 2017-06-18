Navigation
Menu
Home
About Us
KDOC TV History
Jobs
Technical Problems
Rent the KDOC TV Studio
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Close
Schedule
KDOC TV
MeTV
COMET TV
Where to Watch
Close
Shows
Sports
Community
Ronald McDonald House
Medical Minute
DENTAL IMPLANTS
Regenerative Medicine
WAVE Plastic Surgery
Close
San Diego Zoo Fun Facts
Close
Contests
Menu
Home
About Us
KDOC TV History
Jobs
Technical Problems
Rent the KDOC TV Studio
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Close
Schedule
KDOC TV
MeTV
COMET TV
Where to Watch
Close
Shows
Sports
Community
Ronald McDonald House
Medical Minute
DENTAL IMPLANTS
Regenerative Medicine
WAVE Plastic Surgery
Close
San Diego Zoo Fun Facts
Close
Contests
Father Cedric Pisegna 830A
Father Cedric Pisegna 830A
(TV-G)