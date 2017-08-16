OFFICIAL RULES – Six Flags Magic Mountain

WHO CAN ENTER: The promotion is open to anyone who lives and/or works in the KDOC-TV Los Angeles viewing area and is over the age of 18. Employees or ex-employees (and their families) of KDOC-TV Los Angeles or any television station in the Los Angeles DMA, and their affiliates, subsidiaries or agents are not eligible

WHAT YOU COULD WIN: Five (5) winners will receive four (4) tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain. Estimated value is $85 per ticket

HOW TO ENTER & WIN: Five winners. Entrants must be over the age of 18, in the KDOC-TV viewing area and have internet access. Starting August 16th, 2017, viewers will go to the website: www.kdoc.tv and fill out the form to be entered into the contest. Only one entry per person, per household will be eligible for a drawing. Only one winner per household every 90 days. KDOC will record all eligible entries into a random drawing. Only one entry will be eligible for a drawing. Entries will be accepted until Tuesday August 22nd at 11:59 P.M. Pacific Time. Staff from KDOC will draw five (5) random winners from all eligible entries on Wednesday August 23rd and notify the winners via telephone call that same day. Alternate Form of Entry: Send a self-addressed envelope with your name, address, and telephone number to: Six Flags Magic Mountain Contest ATTN: KDOC-TV 625 N. Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Mail-in entries must be received no later than Friday of each week during the contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. No cash substitutions or exchanges allowed. All taxes are the responsibility of the winner. The winner will be notified via phone call and will be required to pick up the gift card at KDOC-TV Los Angeles Studios (625 N. Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701) and present proper identification, i.e. driver’s license or other valid photo identification to receive the prize. Identification which is counterfeit, illegible, tampered with or otherwise altered will not be honored. By claiming a prize, a winner consents to the use, without additional compensation, of his or her name and/or likeness and/or voice for promotion and/or advertising purposes in connection with this promotion. All federal, state, and local laws apply. Void where prohibited. Prizes not claimed by 4:00 P.M. PT on September 8th, 2017, will be forfeited. Contest begins August 16th, 2017 and ends at 11:59 P.M. PT on August 22nd, 2017

All decisions of the KDOC-TV Los Angeles judges concerning any and all matters with respect to this contest shall be final. KDOC-TV Los Angeles reserves the right to alter the contest by placing announcements on the air, and assumes no responsibility for internet miscommunication.