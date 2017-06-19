OFFICIAL RULES – Rock Stars & Stripes Contest

WHO CAN ENTER: The promotion is open to anyone who lives and/or works in the KDOC-TV viewing area and is over the age of 18. Employees or ex-employees (and their families) of KDOC-TV or any television station in the Los Angeles DMA, and their affiliates, subsidiaries or agents are not eligible.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN: Ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Ann Wilson at the City National Grove of Anaheim on July 2nd, 2017.

HOW TO ENTER & WIN: 5 winners. Entrants must be over the age of 18, in the KDOC-TV viewing area and have internet access. Starting June 19th, 2017, viewers will go to the website: www.kdoc.tv and fill out the form to be entered into the contest. Only one entry per person, per household will be eligible for a drawing. Only one winner per household every 60 days. KDOC will record all eligible entries into a random drawing. Contest ends on June 25th, 2017, at 11:59 P.M. Pacific Time. Staff from KDOC will draw five (5) random winners from all eligible entries on Monday June 26th, 2017 and notify the winner via telephone call that same day. Alternate Form of Entry: Send a self-addressed envelope with your name, address, and telephone number to: Rock Stars & Stripes Contest ATTN: KDOC-TV 625 N. Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Mail-in entries must be received no later than Friday, June 23rd, 2017

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. No cash substitutions or exchanges allowed. All taxes are the responsibility of the winner. The winners will be notified via phone call and will receive 2 tickets to the Rock Stars & Stripes performance taking place at the City National Grove of Anaheim on July 1st. By claiming a prize, a winner consents to the use, without additional compensation, of his or her name and/or likeness and/or voice for promotion and/or advertising purposes in con-nection with this promotion. All federal, state, and local laws apply. Void where prohibited. Prizes not claimed by 5:00 P.M. PT on June 30th, 2017 will be forfeited. Contest begins June 19th, 2017 and ends at 11:59 P.M. PT on June 25th, 2017. Only one winner per household every 60 days.

All decisions of the KDOC-TV judges concerning any and all matters with respect to this contest shall be final. KDOC-TV reserves the right to alter the contest by placing announcements on the air, and assumes no responsibility for internet miscommunication.