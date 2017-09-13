OFFICIAL RULES – Pat Boone Rules

WHO CAN ENTER: The promotion is open to anyone who lives and/or works in the KDOC-TV

viewing area and is over the age of 18. Employees or ex-employees (and their families) of

KDOC-TV or any television station in the Los Angeles DMA, and their affiliates, subsidiaries or

agents are not eligible.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN: Ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Pat Boone

perform at the Coach House in San Juan Capistrano on September 23 rd .

HOW TO ENTER & WIN: 10 winners. Entrants must be over the age of 18, in the KDOC-TV

viewing area and have internet access. Starting September 13th, 2017, viewers will go to the

website: www.kdoc.tv and fill out the form to be entered into the contest. Only one entry per

person, per household will be eligible for a drawing. Only one winner per household every 60

days. KDOC will record all eligible entries with valid keywords into a random drawing. Entries

will be accepted until Tuesday September 19 th at 11:59 P.M. Pacific Time. Staff from KDOC will

draw ten (10) random winner from all eligible entries on September 20 th and notify the winner via

telephone call that same day. Alternate Form of Entry: Send a self-addressed envelope with

your name, address, and telephone number to: Pat Boone Contest ATTN: KDOC-TV 625 N.

Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Mail-in entries must be received no later than Tuesday

September 19 th to be eligible for the drawing.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. No cash substitutions or exchanges allowed. All taxes are the

responsibility of the winner. The winners will be notified via phone call and will each receive 2

tickets to see Pat Boone perform at the Coach House in San Juan Capistrano on September

23 rd . By claiming a prize, a winner consents to the use, without additional compensation, of his

or her name and/or likeness and/or voice for promotion and/or advertising purposes in

connection with this promotion. All federal, state, and local laws apply. Void where prohibited.

Prizes not claimed by 12:00 P.M. PT on September 22 nd , 2017 will be forfeited. Contest begins

weekly starting September 13th, 2017 and ends at 11:59 P.M. PT on September 19 th , 2017.

Only one winner per household every 60 days.

All decisions of the KDOC-TV judges concerning any and all matters with respect to this contest

shall be final. KDOC-TV reserves the right to alter the contest by placing announcements on the

air, and assumes no responsibility for internet miscommunication.