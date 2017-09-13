OFFICIAL RULES – Pat Boone Rules

WHO CAN ENTER: The promotion is open to anyone who lives and/or works in the KDOC-TV
viewing area and is over the age of 18. Employees or ex-employees (and their families) of
KDOC-TV or any television station in the Los Angeles DMA, and their affiliates, subsidiaries or
agents are not eligible.
WHAT YOU COULD WIN: Ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Pat Boone
perform at the Coach House in San Juan Capistrano on September 23 rd .
HOW TO ENTER & WIN: 10 winners. Entrants must be over the age of 18, in the KDOC-TV
viewing area and have internet access. Starting September 13th, 2017, viewers will go to the
website: www.kdoc.tv and fill out the form to be entered into the contest. Only one entry per
person, per household will be eligible for a drawing. Only one winner per household every 60
days. KDOC will record all eligible entries with valid keywords into a random drawing. Entries
will be accepted until Tuesday September 19 th at 11:59 P.M. Pacific Time. Staff from KDOC will
draw ten (10) random winner from all eligible entries on September 20 th and notify the winner via
telephone call that same day. Alternate Form of Entry: Send a self-addressed envelope with
your name, address, and telephone number to: Pat Boone Contest ATTN: KDOC-TV 625 N.
Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Mail-in entries must be received no later than Tuesday
September 19 th to be eligible for the drawing.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. No cash substitutions or exchanges allowed. All taxes are the
responsibility of the winner. The winners will be notified via phone call and will each receive 2
tickets to see Pat Boone perform at the Coach House in San Juan Capistrano on September
23 rd . By claiming a prize, a winner consents to the use, without additional compensation, of his
or her name and/or likeness and/or voice for promotion and/or advertising purposes in
connection with this promotion. All federal, state, and local laws apply. Void where prohibited.
Prizes not claimed by 12:00 P.M. PT on September 22 nd , 2017 will be forfeited. Contest begins
weekly starting September 13th, 2017 and ends at 11:59 P.M. PT on September 19 th , 2017.
Only one winner per household every 60 days.
All decisions of the KDOC-TV judges concerning any and all matters with respect to this contest
shall be final. KDOC-TV reserves the right to alter the contest by placing announcements on the
air, and assumes no responsibility for internet miscommunication.