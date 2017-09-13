OFFICIAL RULES – LA County Fair

WHO CAN ENTER: The promotion is open to anyone who lives and/or works in the KDOC-TV

viewing area and is over the age of 18. Employees or ex-employees (and their families) of

KDOC-TV or any television station in the Los Angeles DMA, and their affiliates, subsidiaries or

agents are not eligible.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN: Five (5) winners will receive four (4) tickets to the LA County Fair.

HOW TO ENTER & WIN: 5 winners. Entrants must be over the age of 18, in the KDOC-TV

viewing area and have internet access. Starting September 13th, 2017, viewers will go to the

website: www.kdoc.tv and fill out the form to be entered into the contest. Only one entry per

person, per household will be eligible for a drawing. Only one winner per household every 60

days. KDOC will record all eligible entries with valid keywords into a random drawing. Entries

will be accepted until Tuesday September 19 th at 11:59 P.M. Pacific Time. Staff from KDOC will

draw five (5) random winner from all eligible entries on Wednesday September 20th and notify

the winner via telephone call that same day. Alternate Form of Entry: Send a self-addressed

envelope with your name, address, and telephone number to: LA County Fair Contest ATTN:

KDOC-TV 625 N. Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Mail-in entries must be received no later

than Tuesday September 19 th to be eligible for the drawing.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. No cash substitutions or exchanges allowed. All taxes are the

responsibility of the winner. The winners will be notified via phone call and will each receive 4

tickets to the LA County Fair. By claiming a prize, a winner consents to the use, without

additional compensation, of his or her name and/or likeness and/or voice for promotion and/or

advertising purposes in connection with this promotion. All federal, state, and local laws apply.

Void where prohibited. Prizes not claimed by 12:00 P.M. PT on September 22nd, 2017 will be

forfeited. Contest begins weekly starting September 13th, 2017 and ends at 11:59 P.M. PT on

September 19 th , 2017. Only one winner per household every 60 days.

All decisions of the KDOC-TV judges concerning any and all matters with respect to this contest

shall be final. KDOC-TV reserves the right to alter the contest by placing announcements on the

air, and assumes no responsibility for internet miscommunication.