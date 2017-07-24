OFFICIAL RULES – Hornblower Jazz Cruise Contest

WHO CAN ENTER: The promotion is open to anyone who lives and/or works in the KDOC-TV viewing area and is over the age of 18. Employees or ex-employees (and their families) of KDOC-TV or any television station in the Los Angeles DMA, and their affiliates, subsidiaries or agents are not eligible.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN: One (1) winner will receive two (2) Jazz cruise vouchers. Estimated value is $250.

HOW TO ENTER & WIN: One winner. Entrants must be over the age of 18, in the KDOC-TV viewing area and have internet access. Starting August 4th, 2017, viewers will go to the website: www.kdoc.tv and fill out the form to be entered into the contest. Only one entry per person, per household will be eligible for a drawing. KDOC will record all eligible entries with valid keywords into a random drawing. Only one entry will be eligible for a drawing. Entries will be accepted until Sunday, August 27th, 2017 at 11:59 P.M. Pacific Time. Staff from KDOC will draw one (1) random winners from all eligible entries on August 28th, 2017 and notify the winner via telephone call that same day. Alternate Form of Entry: Send a self-addressed envelope with your name, address, and telephone number to: Hornblower Jazz Cruise Contest ATTN: KDOC-TV 625 N. Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Mail-in entries must be received no later than August 11th, 2017.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. No cash substitutions or exchanges allowed. All taxes are the responsibility of the winner. The winner will be notified via phone call and will receive 2 vouchers for a Jazz cruise with Hornblower Cruises & Events. By claiming a prize, a winner consents to the use, without additional compensation, of his or her name and/or likeness and/or voice for promotion and/or advertising purposes in connection with this promotion. All federal, state, and local laws apply. Void where prohibited. Prizes not claimed by 12:00 P.M. PT on September 8th, 2017 will be forfeited. Contest begins August 4th, 2017 and ends at 11:59 P.M. PT on August 27th, 2017.

All decisions of the KDOC-TV judges concerning any and all matters with respect to this contest shall be final. KDOC-TV reserves the right to alter the contest by placing announcements on the air, and assumes no responsibility for internet miscommunication.