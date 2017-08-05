OFFICIAL RULES – AVP MANHATTAN BEACH OPEN

WHO CAN ENTER: The promotion is open to anyone who lives and/or works in the KDOC-TV viewing area and is over the age of 18. Employees or ex-employees (and their families) of KDOC-TV or any television station in the Los Angeles DMA, and their affiliates, subsidiaries or agents are not eligible.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN: Eighteen (18) total winners. Six (6) winners will receive two (2) tick-ets to the AVP Manhattan Beach Open on August 18th. Six (6) winners will receive two (2) tick-ets to the AVP Manhattan Beach Open on August 19th. Six (6) winners will receive two (2) tick-ets to the AVP Manhattan Beach Open on August 20th. Estimated ticket value is $90 per ticket.

HOW TO ENTER & WIN: Eighteen winners. Entrants must be over the age of 18, in the KDOC-TV viewing area and have internet access. Starting August 5th, 2017, viewers will go to the web-site: www.kdoc.tv and fill out the form to be entered into the contest. Only one entry per person, per household will be eligible for a drawing. KDOC will record all eligible entries and place them into a random drawing. Only one entry will be eligible for a drawing. Entries will be accepted until Thursday, August 17th, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. Pacific Time. Staff from KDOC will draw eighteen (18) random winners from all eligible entries on Friday August 18th, 2017 and notify the winner via telephone call that same day. Alternate Form of Entry: Send a self-addressed envelope with your name, address, and telephone number to: AVP Manhattan Beach Open Contest ATTN: KDOC-TV 625 N. Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Mail-in entries must be received no later than July 21st, 2017.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. No cash substitutions or exchanges allowed. All taxes are the responsibility of the winner. The winner will be notified via phone call and will receive 2 VIP tick-ets to the AVP Hermosa Beach Open taking place in Manhattan Beach August 18th through Au-gust 20th, 2017. By claiming a prize, a winner consents to the use, without additional compensa-tion, of his or her name and/or likeness and/or voice for promotion and/or advertising purposes in connection with this promotion. All federal, state, and local laws apply. Void where prohibited. Prizes not claimed by 3:00 P.M. PT on August 19th, 2017 will be forfeited. Contest begins Au-gust 5th, 2017 and ends at 3:00 P.M. PT on August 17th, 2017.

All decisions of the KDOC-TV judges concerning any and all matters with respect to this contest shall be final. KDOC-TV reserves the right to alter the contest by placing announcements on the air, and assumes no responsibility for internet miscommunication.

WHO CAN ENTER: The promotion is open to anyone who lives and/or works in the KDOC-TV viewing area and is over the age of 18. Employees or ex-employees (and their families) of KDOC-TV or any television station in the Los Angeles DMA, and their affiliates, subsidiaries or agents are not eligible.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN: Eighteen (18) total winners. Six (6) winners will receive two (2) tickets to the AVP Manhattan Beach Open on August 18th. Six (6) winners will receive two (2) tickets to the AVP Manhattan Beach Open on August 19th. Six (6) winners will receive two (2) tickets to the AVP Manhattan Beach Open on August 20th. Estimated ticket value is $90 per ticket.

HOW TO ENTER & WIN: Eighteen winners. Entrants must be over the age of 18, in the KDOC-TV viewing area and have internet access. Starting August 5th, 2017, viewers will go to the website: www.kdoc.tv and fill out the form to be entered into the contest. Only one entry per person, per household will be eligible for a drawing. KDOC will record all eligible entries and place them into a random drawing. Only one entry will be eligible for a drawing. Entries will be accepted until Thursday, August 17th, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. Pacific Time. Staff from KDOC will draw eighteen (18) random winners from all eligible entries on Friday August 18th, 2017 and notify the winner via telephone call that same day. Alternate Form of Entry: Send a self-addressed envelope with your name, address, and telephone number to: AVP Manhattan Beach Open Contest ATTN: KDOC-TV 625 N. Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Mail-in entries must be received no later than July 21st, 2017.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. No cash substitutions or exchanges allowed. All taxes are the responsibility of the winner. The winner will be notified via phone call and will receive 2 VIP tickets to the AVP Hermosa Beach Open taking place in Manhattan Beach August 18th through August 20th, 2017. By claiming a prize, a winner consents to the use, without additional compensation, of his or her name and/or likeness and/or voice for promotion and/or advertising purposes in connection with this promotion. All federal, state, and local laws apply. Void where prohibited. Prizes not claimed by 3:00 P.M. PT on August 19th, 2017 will be forfeited. Contest begins August 5th, 2017 and ends at 3:00 P.M. PT on August 17th, 2017.

All decisions of the KDOC-TV judges concerning any and all matters with respect to this contest shall be final. KDOC-TV reserves the right to alter the contest by placing announcements on the air, and assumes no responsibility for internet miscommunication.