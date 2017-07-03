OFFICIAL RULES – Aquatica San Diego Contest

WHO CAN ENTER: The promotion is open to anyone who lives and/or works in the KDOC-TV viewing area and is over the age of 18. Employees or ex-employees (and their families) of KDOC-TV or any television station in the Los Angeles DMA, and their affiliates, subsidiaries or agents are not eligible.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN: One (1) winner will receive four (4) Tickets that are good for admis-sion to Aquatica San Diego. Estimated value is $46 per ticket.

HOW TO ENTER & WIN: 1 winner weekly for 7 weeks. Entrants must be over the age of 18, in the KDOC-TV viewing area and have internet access. Starting July 3rd, 2017, viewers will go to the website: www.kdoc.tv and fill out the form to be entered into the contest. Only one entry per person, per household will be eligible for a drawing. Only one winner per household every 60 days. KDOC will record all eligible entries with valid keywords into a random drawing. Only one entry will be eligible for a drawing. Entries will be accepted each week until Sunday at 11:59 P.M. Pacific Time. Staff from KDOC will draw one (1) random winner from all eligible entries on Monday of each week and notify the winner via telephone call that same day. Alternate Form of Entry: Send a self-addressed envelope with your name, address, and telephone number to: Aquatica Contest ATTN: KDOC-TV 625 N. Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Mail-in entries must be received no later than Friday for that week’s drawing.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. No cash substitutions or exchanges allowed. All taxes are the responsibility of the winner. The winner will be notified via phone call and will receive 4 tickets that are good for admission to Aquatica San Diego. By claiming a prize, a winner consents to the use, without additional compensation, of his or her name and/or likeness and/or voice for promo-tion and/or advertising purposes in connection with this promotion. All federal, state, and local laws apply. Void where prohibited. Prizes not claimed by 12:00 P.M. PT on August 30th, 2017 will be forfeited. Contest begins weekly starting July 3rd, 2017 and ends at 11:59 P.M. PT on Au-gust 20th, 2017. Only one winner per household every 60 days.

All decisions of the KDOC-TV judges concerning any and all matters with respect to this contest shall be final. KDOC-TV reserves the right to alter the contest by placing announcements on the air, and assumes no responsibility for internet miscommunication.