OFFICIAL RULES – Aladdin Contest

WHO CAN ENTER: The promotion is open to anyone who lives and/or works in the KDOC-TV

viewing area and is over the age of 18. Employees or ex-employees (and their families) of

KDOC-TV or any television station in the Los Angeles DMA, and their affiliates, subsidiaries or

agents are not eligible.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN: Two (2) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Disney’s Aladdin

Musical at the Pantages Theater starting January 10 th through March 31st.

HOW TO ENTER & WIN: 2 winners. Entrants must be over the age of 18, in the KDOC-TV

viewing area and have internet access. Starting September 13th, 2017, viewers will go to the

website: www.kdoc.tv and fill out the form to be entered into the contest. Only one entry per

person, per household will be eligible for a drawing. Only one winner per household every 60

days. KDOC will record all eligible entries with valid keywords into a random drawing. Entries

will be accepted until Sunday September 24 th at 11:59 P.M. Pacific Time. Staff from KDOC will

draw two (2) random winner from all eligible entries on Monday September and notify the winner

via telephone call that same day. Alternate Form of Entry: Send a self-addressed envelope with

your name, address, and telephone number to: Aladdin Contest ATTN: KDOC-TV 625 N. Grand

Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Mail-in entries must be received no later than Friday September

22 nd to be eligible for the drawing.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. No cash substitutions or exchanges allowed. All taxes are the

responsibility of the winner. The winners will be notified via phone call and will each receive 2

tickets to see Disney’s Aladdin at the Pantages Theatre between January 10 th and March 31st.

By claiming a prize, a winner consents to the use, without additional compensation, of his or her

name and/or likeness and/or voice for promotion and/or advertising purposes in connection with

this promotion. All federal, state, and local laws apply. Void where prohibited. Prizes not claimed

by 12:00 P.M. PT on January 1st, 2018 will be forfeited. Contest begins weekly starting

September 13th, 2017 and ends at 11:59 P.M. PT on September 24 th , 2017. Only one winner

per household every 60 days.

All decisions of the KDOC-TV judges concerning any and all matters with respect to this contest

shall be final. KDOC-TV reserves the right to alter the contest by placing announcements on the

air, and assumes no responsibility for internet miscommunication.