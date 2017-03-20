WHO CAN ENTER: The promotion is open to anyone who lives and/or works in the KDOC-TVviewing area and is over the age of 18. Employees orex-employees (and their families) ofKDOC-TVor any television station in the Los Angeles DMA, and their affiliates, subsidiaries oragents are not eligible.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN: One (1) winner will receive one (1) 45 minute flight with Pacific Blue Air in Hawthorne, CA. Estimated value is $240.

HOW TO ENTER & WIN: 1 winner weekly for 4 weeks. Entrants must be over the age of18,inthe KDOC-TV viewing area and have internet access. Starting March 20th, 2017, viewers willgoto the website: www.kdoc.tv and fill out the form tobe entered into the contest. Only one entry per person, per household willbe eligible for a drawing. Only one winner per household every 60 days. KDOC will record all eligible entries with valid keywords into a random drawing. Only one entry willbe eligible for a drawing. Entries willbe accepted each week until Sunday at 11:59 P.M. Pacific Time. Staff from KDOC will draw one (1) random winner from all eligible entries onMonday of each week and notify the winner via telephone call that same day. Alternate Form of Entry: Send a self-addressed envelope with your name, address, and telephone number to: Pacific Blue Air Contest ATTN: KDOC-TV 625 N. Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Mail-in entries must be received no later than Friday for that week’s drawing.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. No cash substitutions or exchanges allowed. All taxes are the responsibility of the winner. The winner willbe notified via phone call and will receive 1 free 45minute flight with Pacific Blue Air in Hawthorne, CA. By claiming a prize, a winner consents tothe use, without additional compensation, of his orher name and/or likeness and/or voice for promotion and/or advertising purposes in connection with this promotion. All federal, state, and local laws apply. Void where prohibited. Prizes not claimed by 12:00 P.M. PTon April 28th, 2017 willbe forfeited. Contest begins weekly starting March 20th, 2017 and ends at 11:59 P.M. PTon April 28th, 2017. Only one winner per household every 60 days.All decisions of the KDOC-TV judges concerning any and all matters with respect to this contest shall be final.

KDOC-TV reserves the right to alter the contest by placing announcements on the air, and assumes no responsibility for internet miscommunication.