The hunt begins... NC State Wolfpack VS Furman Paladins this Saturday on KDOCTV ! ... See MoreSee Less

Tune in tonight at 8! Tune in over the air at 56.1 ... See MoreSee Less

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Due to the Chargers-Broncos game tonight, the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise can be seen on KDOCTV at 8 p.m.

Photo