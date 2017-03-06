KDOC-TV“Whipped Cream” CONTEST

WHO CAN ENTER: The promotion is open to anyone who lives and/or works in the KDOC-TV Los Angeles viewing area and is over the age of 18. Employees orex-employees (and their families) of KDOC-TV Los Angeles or any television station in the Los Angeles DMA, and their affiliates, subsidiaries or agents are not eligible.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN: Two (2) winners will receive two (2) tickets to the world premiere of Whipped Cream, playing at Segerstrom Hall for Wednesday, March 15th, 2017 at 7:30 P.M.

HOW TO ENTER & WIN:One winner/qualifier per household. Entrants must be over the age of 18, in the KDOC-TV viewing area and have internet access. Starting March 6th, 2017, viewers will go to www.KDOC.tv and fill out the entry form. KDOC-TV Los Angeles will then record all eligible entries and place them into a random drawing. Only one entry per person, per household. Entries will be accepted until Sunday, March 12th, 2017 at 11:59 P.M Pacific Time. Staff from KDOC-TV Los Angeles will draw two (2) random winners from all eligible entries on Monday, March 13th, 2017 and notify the winner via telephone call that same day. Alternate Form of Entry: Send a self-addressed envelope with your name, address, and telephone number to: Whipped Cream Contest ATTN: KDOC-TV 625 N. Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Mail-in entries must bereceived no later than Friday March 10thtobe eligible for the drawing.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.No cash substitutions or exchanges allowed. All taxes are the responsibility of the winner. The winner will be notified via phone call and will berequired to pick up the gift certificate at KDOC-TV Los Angeles Studios (625 N. Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701) and present proper identification, i.e. driver’s license orother valid photo identification to receive the vouchers. Identification which iscounterfeit, illegible, tampered with or otherwise altered will not be honored. Byclaiming a prize, a winner consents to the use, without additional compensation, of his orher name and/or likeness and/or voice for promotion and/or advertising purposes inconnection with this promotion. All federal, state, and local laws apply. Void where prohibited. Prizes not claimed by 4:00 P.M. PTon Wednesday 15th, 2017 will be forfeited. Contest begins March 6th, 2017 and ends at 11:59 P.M. PTon March 12th, 2017. All decisions of the KDOC-TV Los Angeles judges concerning any and all matters with respect to this contest shall be final.

KDOC-TV Los Angeles reserves the right to alter the contest by placing announcements on the air, and assumes no responsibility for internet miscommunication.