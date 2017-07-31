OFFICIAL RULES – Steve Miller Band Contest

WHO CAN ENTER: The promotion is open to anyone who lives and/or works in the KDOC-TV viewing area and is over the age of 18. Employees or ex-employees (and their families) of KDOC-TV or any television station in the Los Angeles DMA, and their affiliates, subsidiaries or agents are not eligible.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN: Ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see the Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton at the Greek Theatre on August 10th at 7:30PM.

HOW TO ENTER & WIN: 10 winners. Entrants must be over the age of 18, in the KDOC-TV viewing area and have internet access. Starting July 31st, 2017, viewers will go to the website: www.kdoc.tv and fill out the form to be entered into the contest. Only one entry per person, per household will be eligible for a drawing. Only one winner per household every 60 days. KDOC will record all eligible entries into a random drawing. Contest ends on August 6th, 2017, at 11:59 P.M. Pacific Time. Staff from KDOC will draw ten (10) random winners from all eligible entries on Monday July 7th, 2017 and notify the winner via telephone call that same day. Alternate Form of Entry: Send a self-addressed envelope with your name, address, and telephone number to: Steve Miller Band Contest ATTN: KDOC-TV 625 N. Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Mail-in entries must be received no later than Friday, August 4th, 2017

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. No cash substitutions or exchanges allowed. All taxes are the responsibility of the winner. The winners will be notified via phone call and will receive 2 tickets to the Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton performance taking place at the Greek Theatre on August 10th. By claiming a prize, a winner consents to the use, without additional compensation, of his or her name and/or likeness and/or voice for promotion and/or advertising purposes in connection with this promotion. All federal, state, and local laws apply. Void where prohibited. Prizes not claimed by 9:00 P.M. PT on August 9th, 2017 will be forfeited. Contest begins July 31st, 2017 and ends at 11:59 P.M. PT on August 6th, 2017. Only one winner per household every 60 days.

All decisions of the KDOC-TV judges concerning any and all matters with respect to this contest shall be final. KDOC-TV reserves the right to alter the contest by placing announcements on the air, and assumes no responsibility for internet miscommunication.